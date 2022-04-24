Billie Eilish performs on 'Misery Business' with Hayley Williams at Coachella Weekend 2

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish surprised the attendees of Coachella Weekend 2 bringing Hayley Williams on Saturday night to perform Paramore's 2007 hit 'Misery Business'.

According to Variety, Williams joined Eilish after she and her brother Finneas played 'Your Power'. Following that there was a pause, during which anticipation filled the air and Eilish took a seat on a stool to introduce her guest.

With a mischievous look, Eilish then said, "Oh, look! An empty seat. Who's that for? Everybody, can we please welcome my friend Hayley Williams!"

Backed by Finneas and another guitar player, the duo delivered an acoustic rendition of the pop-punk tune.

Williams addressed the crowd by saying, "This is my first Coachella, whoa. Thanks for sharing this with me. This is sick!"

Before they broke out in song, Eilish asked, "Hayley, wanna sing something?" To which Williams replied: "Yes, I'm better at singing than talking."

As per Variety, last weekend, Eilish had brought out Damon Albarn of Gorillaz fame to perform 'Feel Good Inc' along with Posdnuos of De La Soul.

( With inputs from ANI )

