Billie Eilish to host 'Overheated' sustainability event at Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Los Angeles [US], October 25 : Billie Eilish will headline the first U.S. edition of Overheated, a climate change event organized by her mother Maggie Baird's group, Support+Feed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Eilish co-founded Overheated, which brings together "activists, artists, organizations and thought leaders," to "amplify their efforts, and inspire others with practical tips and accessible resources for addressing the climate crisis."

According to the publication, the event is scheduled for November 3 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Tickets have already sold out, but the event will be streamed live on Eilish's YouTube channel for people around the world.

The event will feature discussions on various topics like the power of storytelling, sustainable fashion, environmental justice, and the role of food systems in the climate crisis.

"There will be conversations on the importance of storytelling, impact of food systems, methods of sustainable fashion, environmental justice, accessible resources for addressing the climate crisis and more," the event description reads. Participants will also get to enjoy a plant-based lunch, followed by a dance party.

Alongside Billie Eilish and Maggie Baird, special guests include climate activists like Saad Amer, Xiye Bastida, and Helena Gualinga, as well as environmental leaders such as Dr. Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. Artists, thought leaders, and community activists will also share their insights at the event.

The first Overheated event was held in the U.K. last year. Maggie Baird's organization, Support+Feed, has reached 41 cities globally. The group focuses on reducing climate change and improving food security by promoting plant-based foods, making them more accessible and accepted worldwide.

