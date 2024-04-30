Bipasha Basu celebrates 8th 'monkeyversary' with Karan Singh Grover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary today.

To commemorate their special day, the actor shared a video showcasing moments from their time together and penned a heartfelt note.

She penned a note and shared an adorable video of their special moments together.

"Happy 8th Monkeyversary My Love Tuvu Let's never stop celebrating every day of our life together now and forever #monkeylove #choosingsunshine #choosinghappiness #monkeyversary (sic)," Bipasha wrote.

Just two days ago, Karan Singh Grover shared a romantic photo with Bipasha and expressed his love.

He wrote, "Happy official anniversary monkey! Thank you for being mine. Thank you for loving me the way you do. It feels like we met yesterday and at the same time it feels like we've been together our whole life all our lives. Thank you for this continuous experience of heart exploding kinda love! I love you @bipashabasu (sic)."

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover, on the professional front, was last seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

