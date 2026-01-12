Bipasha Basu celebrates her ‘blessed & blissed’ birthday with Karan Singh Grover, & daughter Devi

Mumbai Jan 12 Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has called her birthday as blissful and blessed.

The actress shared a sneak peek into her happening birthday celebrations with husband Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi in attendance.

Sharing a carousel post of her birthday pictures, Bipasha wrote, “Birthday 2026. Blessed and Blissed”

In the pictures Bipasha was seen jumping high on the beach while her little girl Devi looked at her mommy in complete awe.

In another picture, Bipasha can be seen hugging Karan.

Bipasha also sported a smart hat as she poses for a selfie.

The actress seems to have celebrated her birthday in Maldives, her favourite vacation destination.

The family of three are often seen taking vacation trips and treat their fans with exciting pictures from their trips.

For the uninitiated, Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in April 2016 in a grand ceremony attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter Devi on November 12, 2022.

The actress is known for her work in the thriller and horror genres and for several dance numbers. Bipasha made her acting debut with the thriller Ajnabee in 2001, and her first leading role was in the horror film Raaz opposite Dino Morea.

She has also been a part of movies like Jism, No Entry, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Phir Hera Pheri, All the Best: Fun Begins, Race, Bachna Ae Haseeno.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor