Bipasha Basu celebrates her parents's marriage anniversary, shares throwback pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Actor Bipasha Basu, who often treats her fans with the celebrations of her special, has yet again shared a glimpse of her parents' Hirak Basu and Mamta Basu wedding anniversary celebrations. She also shared some throwback pictures to mark the special occasion.

On Wednesday, Bipasha took to Instagram and dropped a picture of her parents where the couple can be seen happily posing for the camera.

Then, a video showcases Bipasha's daughter cutting cake with her grandparents.

She also posted some monochrome pictures of her parents and wrote, "Thank you for marrying each other and being the most amazing parents to us and bestttt dadu and mummu ma to Devi."

Bipasha also captioned another picture that read, "Ma and Papa you both are gorgeous."

Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover.

