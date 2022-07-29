Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child after 6 years of marriage?

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child after 6 years of marriage.The couple first met on the sets of Bhushan Patel’s 2015 horror film, Alone and it was there that cupid struck the two. For the last several months, there were hush-hush whispers of Bipasha's pregnancy. The diva, however, quashed all the rumours.Earlier, Bipasha and Karan both echoed the same thought and revealed that they have left it to God.

On questions of welcoming their baby, the couple had revealed that not everything is in one's hand. Bipasha and Karan are all set to make an official announcement soon, says a Pinkvilla report."Let's see. Things will happen the way God wants them to. And even if we do not have a child of our own, it is fine. There are many children in this country, we can take care of them as well," Bipasha told Navbharat Times in an old interview.The Raaz actress further said, "We are fortunate, but there are so many children who do not get even the basic facilities. It is also our responsibility to look after those children. So let's see what happens in the future."