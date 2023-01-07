Bipasha Basu kisses her 'best gift' Devi in cute birthday video

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu turned a year older today. And she is celebrating this special occasion with none other than little munchkin Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Taking to Instagram, the new mommy in town treated fans with a most adorable video marking her special day.

In the video, Bipasha could be seen kissing the tiny feet of her daughter Devi. The birthday girl was seen wearing and celebrating her birthday with her little one while dressed in a pink comfy outfit.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnGZ052B31U/

Sharing the beautiful video, she wrote, "God gave me the best gift - My daughter , Devi after my first best gift ,the love of my life... My husband ... @iamksgofficial. Luckiest girl in the world."

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Malaika Arora dropped a comment. She wrote, "Awwwww."

Actor Sophie Choudry wrote, "Happy bday love."

Shamita Shetty also reacted with an "Awwwww," comment.

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016. Bipasha and Karan had on August 16, officially announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Bipasha took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post announcing her pregnancy."A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.

Bipasha made her debut in the 2001 film 'Ajnabee', which earned her a Filmfare Award. She has never looked back since, starring in over 50 films, mostly in Hindi but also some in Bengali, Telugu and even a Belgian film. Along with her acting, Bollywood's beloved 'Bips' is also known for her physical fitness and healthy lifestyle. The 'Race' actor has released numerous fitness DVDs since 2005 and has shared plenty of her fitness moments on her social media for fans to feel motivated to keep healthy.

Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor