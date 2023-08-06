Bipasha Basu reveals her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 12, 2022. The couple named her Devi Singh Grover and also shared a special post to announce her name. However, it was not known that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was born. During a recent chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha got emotional as she revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart, and underwent surgery when she was around three months old.

Speaking about her motherhood journey, Bipasha said, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers... ”

She added, “We didn't even understand what a VSD is. It is ventricular septal defect... We went through a crazy period. We didn't discuss this with our family, we both were in a little bit of a blur. We wanted to celebrate but we were a little numb, me and Karan. The first five months have been very difficult for us. But Devi has been fabulous from day one. We were told that every month, we have to do a scan to know if it's healing on its own. But the kind of large hole that she had, we were told that it was doubtful, you will have to go through surgery. And the surgery is best done, when the child is three-months-old.”

Bipasha broke down, and further said, "You feel so sad, so burdened and so conflicted, because how can you put a child in open heart surgery? Something natural will happen, and people like us who are believers, we try to manifest it with our thoughts that it will start healing on itself. In the first month, it didn't happen, in the second month, didn't happen. And I remember the third month, when we went for the scan, I pretty much did all the research, met surgeons, had been to hospitals, spoken to doctors, and I was kind of ready, Karan was not ready. I knew that she had to be okay and I knew that she will be okay. And she is okay now. But the tough decision was to get your child operated at the right place and at the right time."Bipasha said that the surgery happened, when Devi was three-months-old, and the operation went on for six hours. She said her life had stopped when Devi was inside the operation theatre. Bipasha said she was anxious and was relieved when the surgery was successful, adding Devi is okay now.Bipasha added that she didn't sleep for “40 days and 40 nights. I am not lying. I swear on God.” Bipasha had announced her pregnancy in November last year.