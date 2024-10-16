Bipasha Basu shared pictures of the 'Young Lady' in Devi's life

Mumbai, Oct 16 Glamorous actress Bipasha Basu took to her social media to wish her mother a 'Happy birthday', sharing beautiful pictures with adorable captions, that reflect their deep bond.

In her heartfelt caption, she expressed, “This million-watt smile…, Ma, you are so beautiful and so childlike. Happy Birthday, young lady, in Devi’s words. Keep shining brighter than any diamond ever, ma. We love you sooooo much.”

Bipasha also took to her Insta stories and shared a touching video of her mother celebrating with her granddaughter, Devi. In the video, she can be seen doing a cute dance, kissing her, and talking with her. It reflects the deep bond between Bipasha's daughter Devi and her grandmother. She captioned the story, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful young lady on this planet... our ma.. Devi’s mumu ma. Ma, we are the luckiest bunch to have your constant love and nurturing till this day.”

Talking about Bipasha, she was born in 1979 and raised in Kolkata. She began her career as a fashion model. She made her debut in 2001 in 'Ajnabee,’ which won her Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Later her first leading role was in the horror movie ‘Raaz’. Bipasha won multiple awards, including the IIFA Award for Style Diva of the Year, the IIFA Fresh Face of the Year Award, the GIFA Best Actress, the Bollywood Movie Award for Best Villain, the Zee Cine Award for Dynamic Duo, and many more.

After her successful career in films, she hosted a show ‘Darr sbko lagta hai’ in 2015, a horror fiction television series. In 2023, she shared that she was looking for ‘great acting work’ though there is no announcement of her new project.

In 2016, Bipasha married actor Karan Singh Grover, and they welcomed their baby girl ‘Devi’ in 2022.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor