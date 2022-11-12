Bipasha, Karan name daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, share glimpse
By IANS | Published: November 12, 2022 05:33 PM 2022-11-12T17:33:03+5:30 2022-11-12T17:50:28+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 12 Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a daughter and have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.
Bipasha and Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of their daughter's little feet.
A small note too was attached with the picture, which read: "12.11.22, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."
Alongside the post, they wrote: "Blessed."
Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, and they tied the knot after a year of dating, in April 2016.
