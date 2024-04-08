Birthday Boy Allu Arjun Fan Climbs Fence, Falls While Trying to Catch Actor's Glimpse (Watch)

Allu Arjun, who rose to fame after his recent hit "Pusha the Rise," has a massive fan base. Today (8th April), the actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday. He is receiving heartwarming wishes from friends, family, and fans. Actor met his fan outside his Hyderabad home and was seen smiling and greeting crowd. In order to get a glimpse of actor fan tried to climb fence and in fell. Allu Arjun also reacted to him in concern.

In Video we can see Allu Arjun was seen waving and smiling at a crowd of fans and paparazzi gathered outside during the day. When actor got outside gate fans started waving at him. Their excitement level grew so much that some fans threw cash in air. Allu thanked them, followed by a 'namaste' upon noticing the evident excitement among fans. Some even broke the fence to get up close with their star.

Allu Arjun was seen wearing Black t-shirt with white pants and he completed his look with black googles. On occasion of Allu Arjun's Birthday Pushpa 2: the Rule teaser was launch. On one hand fans were happy to see mesmerizing look but there were not that happy with teaser as it was not giving much information about the movie. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Pushpa 2 The Rise will be releasing in theaters on August 15.