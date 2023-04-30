Birthday Special: Moments which prove Anushka Sharma, Virat are perfect couple

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : Actress Anushka Sharma is a remarkable performer in the Hindi film industry. After starting her career with none other than King Khan of Bollywood in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' in 2008, Anushka never looked back and owned each role which she did on screen.

The actress will be turning 35 on Monday and her beautiful journey turned ever more adorable after her marriage to cricket legend Virat Kohli. Let's celebrate Sharma's adorable lovey-dovey moments with Virat which give us multiple couple goals to follow.

Memes being the love language

As a Bollywood movie once said, "agar vo meri sabse achi dost nhi ho sakti, toh main Kabhi use pyaar kar hi nhi sakta" (if she can't be my best friend then she can't be my lover). Anushka and Virat know how to maintain a friendship and this is the relationship hack of the couple. On the occasion of their anniversary, Sharma shared a series of memes to describe her bon with Virat and one meme which made us go aww was this one.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmBPRHfJaYp/

Unconditional Love

Fans always wait for the moment when the couple shows what they mean to each other. Once on Virat's birthday 'Pari' actress posted a lovely picture of Kohli and wrote, "It's your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post, Love you in every state and form and way." Isn't this the purest form of love?

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkkNENLo5hI/

'Biggest supporter'

The main reason we need a partner is that they help us in pulling ourselves out of the zone when the world has announced us as losers. Virat definitely had the Indian cricket team's back in tons of matches but when he went out of form his wife was the only person who knew he will bounce back. The same happened when India played Pakistan in the T20 world cup, 2022 and Kohli played a monstrous knock for the nation. Anushka penned a beautiful note for the husband to describe what kind of Man he is and why she loves him.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkDnA-npJi9/

'Most adorable couple in town'

No need to mention but whenever this duo post they look adorable and steal the hearts of their fans. But when they wore traditional attire for a wedding in a bio bubble, netizens can't keep calm and "me and who" posts started surfacing in a blink.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cc4YyjqocwQ/

'Penning notes without any event'

When in love you don't need any occasion or a special event to announce it loud. Anushka has always penned her love in front of the world and that just sounds way too purer than anything else.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXVnyF-MESj/

Once Sharma took to her Instagram and wrote, "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you've lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions and optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I've said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you... May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S.: May we never stop goofin' around. I love that about us.

These were a few happy moments from the life of the couple which they decided to share with the world via their social media handles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor