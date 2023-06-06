Birthday Special: Most iconic Tv shows of Ektaa Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Ektaa Kapoor has successfully juggled several roles as a director, film producer, and businesswoman. She is known for completely altering India's television industry and establishing a new genre of television content.

Ektaa is the daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. She has a remarkable body of work to her credit in a career spanning well over two decades.

As she celebrates her birthday tomorrow, lets have a look at the most iconic Tv soap operas created by Ektaa Kapoor.

1. 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' remains one of the most iconic soap operas that aired from 2000 to 2008 and was a super hit. The show starred Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Hiten Tejwani, Mouni Roy among others. Though it has been a long time since the show premiered, it is still so fresh in the mind of daily soap viewers, because of its evergreen storyline that has managed to connect with the audience for years now.

2. 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii'

Released in 2000, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii on Star Plus remains one of the best shows Ektaa Kapoor has ever produced. The show was on air for eight years and starred Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in the lead roles.

3. 'Pavitra Rishta'

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show revolved around Manav, played by actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Archana, played by Ankita Lokhande, a married couple. The two became a household favourite with their stint in the Hindi drama. The show telecasted on Zee Tv from 2009 to 2014 and was a big hit.

4. 'Bade Achche Lagte Hain'

'Bade Acche Lagte Hain' was another super hit serial produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show featured Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor in the lead roles and received massive responses from the audiences. It was followed by another two seasons that featured Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

5. 'Naagin'

Talking about Ekta Kapoor's serials how can someone forget this iconic show? 'Naagin' started in 2015 and is currently in its sixth season. The supernatural fiction, Naagin remains popular with viewers even now. Several actors like Mouni Roy, Tejasswii Prakash, Surbhi Jyoti, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna featured as the lead cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor