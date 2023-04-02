Birthday Special: Prabhu Deva and his inimitable dance moves

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 : He dons many hats: actor, director, choreographer. But dance is in his blood. If you want to define him by any one word, it's dance! Prabhu Deva is synonymous with impeccable and inimitable moves which inspire generation after generation. Often called as home-grown Michael Jackson, Prabhu Deva's inspiration has always been the legendary dancer.

The choreographer-turned-director started his career at 15 assisting his dance director father Mugur Sundar. It was his father, who encouraged him to pursue his dreams even when he flunked in an examination. Apart from his father, Prabhu Deva looks up to south superstar Chiranjeevi in high regard as he motivated him when Prabhu himself lacked confidence. As the actor-dancer turns 50 years on Monday, let's wish him a rocking birthday with some of his iconic hindi numbers...

Urvashi Urvashi

Prabhu Deva's moves from this song from the film 'Kaadhalan', which was dubbed in Hindi as 'Hum Se Hai Muqabala', remain one of his iconic tracks. His killer dance moves on the top of a bus still inspire awe across age groups.

Muqabala Muqabala

This AR Rahman track is from the movie 'Kaadhalan'. Rahman's catchy music, coupled with Prabhu Deva's killer moves made everyone fall in love with the actor. Even after releasing almost three decades ago, this song can still make you dance.

Que Sera Sera

Deva managed to steal the limelight in 'Pukaar' with his guest appearance in this song. His synchronised steps with Madhuri Dixit enthralled audiences. Madhuri and Prabhu's moves with their perfect timing are absolute visual treats!

Go Go, Govinda

This is another entertaining song where Prabhu Deva has danced his heart out with actress Sonakshi Sinha. Both the stars connect with the audience with their easy hook steps and expressions. This track is still a hit at Janmashtami celebrations.

Main Aisa Kyon Hoon?

Lakshya's Mein Aisa Kyu Hoon fetched Prabhu Deva his second National Film Award in the Best Choreography category. The choreographer and Hrithik Roshan, one of the greatest dancers of all time, collaborated only to bring about a gem, which became a rage among the young people.

Saree ke Fall Sa

It's a song from Prabhu Deva's directorial film. And the dance moves bear his signature marks. Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha did justice to the choreographer's fun moves in this catchy number.

Happy hour

This song features in the movie ABCD 2, where Prabhu Deva's tipsy performance with Varun Dhawan was the USP. Watching Deva perform with Dhawan, who is a great dancer himself, was a treat for all their fans.

As fans want to believe, Prabhu Deva does not grow old, as his dance moves do not go out of mind and out of sight!

