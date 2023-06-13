Birthday special: Rewind to some of best performances by Kirron Kher

Mumbai (Maharashtra), June 13 : Veteran actor Kirron Kher is known for her humorous yet understated comic performances as she has played a variety of characters in films. She made her acting debut in the 1983 Punjabi movie 'Aasra Pyar Da', took a sabbatical, and then made a comeback in the middle of the 1990s. In 1996, she made a return with the movie 'Sardari Begum', for which she received her first national prize the following year.

Every time the actor played a mother, she received the most positive feedback. Kher has been part of movies including 'Devdas', 'Hum Tum', 'Veer Zaara', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Mangal Pandey: The Rising', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Khoobsurat', 'Dostana', and many more. She also appeared as a judge on 'India's Got Talent'

As the actress will be celebrating her birthday on June 14, let us take a look at her most remarkable performances in the movies.

Sardari Begum in 'Sardari Begum' (1996)

In the film, which was directed by Shyam Benegal, Kirron portrays the titular character, a courtesan and singer who excels in her line of work but has a depressing personal life. At the 1997 National Film Awards, the film took home three accolades and Kirron won the Special Jury Award.

Sumitra Chakraborty in 'Devdas' (2002)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff, and Kirron Kher. Audiences adored Kher's depiction of Paro's (played by Aishwarya) mother, Sumitra. Fans still recall her moving speech when Devdas' (Shah Rukh Khan) mother embarrassed and ridiculed her. Kher got the IIFA Award for Best Supporting Female Actor for her superb performance.

Madhu Sharma in 'Main Hoon Na' (2004)

The movie's upbeat music, exciting action scenes, and captivating narrative won over the crowd. Kher, who portrayed actor Zayed Khan's mother, once again earned admirers with her acting prowess. Fans were moved by her rigorous upbringing and tender personality, particularly in the scene where she warmly welcomes Major Ram (Shah Rukh Khan) into her house.

Rani Kaur Acharya in 'Dostana' (2008)

Kirron Kher, Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Priyanka Chopra are among the leading cast of Tarun Mansukhani's romantic comedy, which was produced by Karan Johar and Hiroo Yash Johar. In 'Dostana', two boys pretend to be homosexual so they may live together in a flat with a female. Eventually, they both fall in love with her. She played the role of Sam's (played by Abhishek Bachchan) mother, Mrs Acharya, in the movie. She amused us with her one-liners and clever facial expressions in her role as a Punjabi mother who suspects her kid is homosexual. The line "maa da ladla bigad gaya" from her discourse is still a crowd favourite.

Bela Makhija in 'Om Shanti Om' (2007)

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are the lead cast in Farah Khan's masala movie. Apart from them, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher were seen in supporting roles. The story, which spans three decades, centres on Om Makhija (Shah Rukh Khan), a struggling young film artist in 1977 who falls in love with well-known actress Shanti Kashyap (Deepika Padukone). Kher portrayed Bela Makhija, Om's overly theatrical and sentimental mother, in the movie. She was a drama queen and a consummate performer in the movie, and both reviewers and viewers praised her for having impeccable comedy timing.

The actress has proved herself as an outstanding performer in a number of films like 'Khoobsurat' in which she played the role of Manju Chakravarty, who is the mother of Sonam Kapoor. She garnered love and appreciation for depicting a talkative mother. In fact, in 'Rang De Basanti' also she got positive feedback for her role of Mitro, Aamir Khan's mother. So, the actor has given many memorable performances and surely she will continue to do the same in future as well.

