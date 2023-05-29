Birthday special: Scroll down to get a glimpse of Paresh Rawal's best comic characters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 29 With every performance, actor Paresh Rawal is known to make the audience laugh. Rawal, known for his humour timing and the unique features of his characters, made his Bollywood debut as a supporting character in the 1985 film 'Arjun'. 'Naam', a 1986 hit, was the film that made him famous. Throughout his career, the actor has delivered a number of box office hits, with some of his characters becoming iconic. On the veteran actor's birthday on May 30, let's take a look at a few of his most memorable comic characters.

Babu Bhaiya from 'Hera Pheri'

Paresh Rawal rose to prominence during his prime years for his portrayal as Babu Bhaiya in the 'Hera Pheri' franchise. He portrayed Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, a middle-aged figure. Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Tabu appeared in the film. He simply dominated the role, and we can't think of another actor who could do the character justice. His comedy timing and silly antics made everyone laugh. And no matter how many times you watch these videos, Baburao never fails to make you laugh.

Teja from 'Andaz Apna Apna'

In Rajkumar Santoshi's Andaz Apna Apna, Paresh Rawal played two roles. Ram Gopal Bajaj was one, while his wicked twin Teja was the another character. Teja kidnaps his own brother in order to get all of his fortunes and dupes everyone into believing he is Ram. However, in the climax, this causes major confusion, with everyone unable to figure out who Teja is... despite the mark. Not only did Paresh nail the dual part, but he also made the scenario humorous, which was one of the best aspects of this cult classic.

Dr. Ghungroo from 'Welcome'

This is one of the star's best comedy roles after 'Hera Pheri'. Paresh Rawal, who plays Akshay Kumar's maternal uncle. He has an amazing chemistry with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the film. He played Dr. Ghungroo in the Anees Bazmee comedy, a guy who was passionate about finding a good girl for his nephew Rajiv (Akshay Kumar). After nearly giving up, he finally got an alliance for his nephew with no criminal history but ended up getting a girl who is the sister of the underworld don.

Gundya from 'Chup Chup Ke'

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, with Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav providing strong backing. He pretends to be Jeetu's (Shahid) mama Gundya, who rescues him and misidentifies him as mute. Gundya owes money to a Gujarati businessman who steals his yacht. Gundya deceives Prabhat into believing that Jeetu is his nephew and leaves both Jeetu and Bandya at Prabhat's house as a guarantee till he returns the money.

Kanji Lalji Mehta from 'Oh My God'

'Oh My God!' is a 2012 Indian Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Umesh Shukla. Paresh Rawal is an excellent choice for the part of an atheist. The plot centres around an idol-seller whose shop is impacted by an earthquake. Kanji Lalji Mehta sues God for his losses, intending to obtain insurance. Akshay Kumar and Mithun Chakraborthy also appear in the film.

Lambodhar Chacha from 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge'

While Paresh Rawal's performance as an unwanted guest had everyone in splits, the climax had everyone in tears. In the film, he played the character of Lambodhar Chacha, who upsets his hosts' entire lives. Ajay Devgn and Konkona Sen Sharma also acted in the film.

He is known as Babu bhaiya, and we all liked him in 'Welcome' and 'Ready' for his great comic timing, but don't forget Paresh has also aced several evil parts. Not just bad roles, but also mature supporting roles that one can only see him playing. Surely, the actor has made his place in the entertainment industry and will continue to entertain the audience with his amazing acting skills.

