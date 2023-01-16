Birthday Special: Sidharth Malhotra turns 38, check how he evolved from Karan Johar's 'student'

From the good-looking 'Munda Kukkad Kamal Da' to the iconic Captain Vikaram Batra, a 'student' of Karan Johar has come a long way.

Sidharth Malhotra, a heart-throb for women across age groups, turned 38 on Monday.

Having completed a decade in the Hindi film industry last year, this actor has proved his mettle over the years and tasted overwhelming success as well as critical acclaim with 'Shershaah'.

Sidharth made his screen debut along with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the Karan Johar directorial 'Student of the Year' (2012). Unlike his two contemporaries, Sidharth's good looks hogged the limelight more than his acting chops back then.

Over the years, the 'Ittefaq' actor chose films across genres -- from the romantic comedy 'Hasee Toh Phasee', action-thriller 'Ek Villain' to family drama 'Kapoor & Sons' and patriotic drama 'Aiyaary'. The last named, however, failed to work at the box office.

In Karan Malhotra's 'Brothers', in which the actor shared the screen space with Akshay Kumar, the physical transformation of Sidharth grabbed the limelight. He changed his fitness regime, and diet, gaining at least 10 kgs.

However, the fame and adulation that Sidharth received with 'Shershaah' was unlike any other film he has featured in till date. The film premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Since the rousing success of 'Shershah', Sidharth has been on the hot list of top directors in the industry.

Sidharth will make his web debut later this year with the 'Indian Police Force', a series directed by Rohit Shetty. A part of the director's now famous cop-verse, the series will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Apart from this, Sidharth has action thriller 'Yoddha' in his kitty.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor