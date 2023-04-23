Birthday Special: Take a look at iconic performances by Varun Dhawan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Varun Dhawan, known for his roles in light-hearted comedy movies like 'Student of the Year', 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulha' and 'Main Tera Hero', will be turning 36 on Monday.

Varun stepped up in the industry when he decided to break the assumption of the audience and filmmakers that he couldn't act in movies that aren't comic or gives him a chance to perform boy-next-door kind of roles.

On his birthday let's revisit some stunning performances by the actor.

'Badlapur'

This movie will always make you think about Varun Dhawan's range in acting. The way he picked up the role of a guy who needs nothing but revenge for his loss will leave you stunned. Varun in his debut movie played completely opposite character which made the audience doubt whether he can be a good fit for intense roles or not but he decided to answer with his performance.

'October'

Dhawan announced to the world how orgc he could look while performing even the simplest roles. The way he performed in this Shoojit Sircar directorial was brilliant. The critics were not able to stop themselves from writing about this classic performance by Varun in the role of Dsh.

'Bhediya'

Varun in the movie not gets transformed into the mal 'Wolf' but also transformed into an absolute actor. The role he did was a comic pone but the way it was performed was highly different and better compared to other comedy movies done by the actor. The movie gave the audience glimpses of the perfect comic timing of the actor.

'Badrinath Ki Dulha'

The movie in some sense is part of the 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulha' even though the characters are different is somehow it you are on the same road. But it differs in terms of acting as when Badri (Varun) will shed tears you won't be able to take your eyes off the screen. It narrated how Varun can balance sensible comedy-drama with a family entertainer.

'Sui Dhaaga'

Varun in an avatar of a common man and not doing anything extraordinary is the most beautiful portrayal in the movie 'Sui Dhaga'. The character he played opened the possibility of trying something new in terms of acting and Dhawan undoubtedly overshadowed everyone else in the film.

On the professional front, Varun will be next seen in an upcoming social drama film 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor and in the official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood series 'Citadel'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor