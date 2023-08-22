BJP and the farmers' organizations attack the government for the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Various organizations including the BJP and the farmers' organization protested against the government in the Cauvery basin today, condemning the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. MP PC Mohan, Sumalatha, BJP leader Aswattha Narayan, pro-farmer and pro-Kannada organizations, and hundreds of activists have blocked the Bangalore-Mysore Expressway and protested against the government. They staged a massive protest in Mandya's Sanjay Circle, set fire to tires and blocked the road, and condemned the attitude of the government. The BJP leaders criticized the government saying that the state government is creating confusion by hiding it.

BJP workers from Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar and Bangalore rural units staged protests. Roads were also blocked at many places and slogans were raised against the policy of the state government. Mysore, Nanjangudu, Malavalli, Maddur T. in many places including Naseepur the farmers’ anger has reached the limit. MP Sumalatha said that the state government is blaming the central government. Tamil Nadu is always aware of the Cauvery water issue, but our state government did not take precautions, even though we said that we should not take an anti-farmers policy for any reason, the ministers are giving rude answers.

We are always ready to fight for farmers. There is no question of politics in this matter. It is necessary for us to fight for the welfare of the farmers. PC Mohan said that the government's action of releasing water to Tamil Nadu during the crisis is highly condemnable. The welfare of the farmers of the state is important to us. The government, which should have adequately fought the legal battle and safeguarded the interests of the farmers, is abandoning the water and following a neglectful attitude. Condemning this attitude of the government, he said that we are inevitably going to the streets and fighting. In case of difficulty, the problem should be resolved through negotiation. He expressed outrage that this was a betrayal of the farmers. Former MLA Ashwathanarayan said that not only did Tamil Nadu release water to the Supreme Court but also called an all-party meeting, it is the arrogance of the Congress government.