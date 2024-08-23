BJP leader Roopa Ganguly voices anger at police, backs CBI in Kolkata doctor case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 23 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a protest in Kolkata on Friday against the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly, who joined the protest, spoke out against the police, accusing them of attempting to suppress evidence related to the crime.

"People are protesting across the country against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital... This is a protest against the police force that tried to suppress the evidence. I welcome the Calcutta High Court's decision to task the CBI with investigating all instances of irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital," she said.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has directed the CBI to investigate the irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, including the case involving former Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj has ordered the SIT to hand over the investigation documents to the CBI by 10 a.m. on August 24. The CBI will report the progress of the investigation to the High Court after three weeks, with the report due on September 17.

The court also directed that petitioner Akhtar Ali may apply to the CBI for security if necessary.

The rape and murder of the trainee doctor have triggered widespread outrage and protests in cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, and Kolkata, with calls for justice for the victim and punishment for the accused. The postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

On August 14, the protest site and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, leading to police intervention.

To maintain law and order, Kolkata Police have imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (formerly Section 144 of the CrPC), around the Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from Sunday (August 18) to Saturday (August 24).

