BJP's Hema Malini confident ahead of Mathura polls: "We are going to perform twice as well"

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 26 : As the second phase of Lok Sabha elections unfolds, the political landscape in Mathura resonates with fervour as BJP candidate Hema Malini expresses confidence in her electoral prospects.

With polling underway in several key constituencies including Mathura, Malini asserted, "It is going good so far. It is 100% better than the first phase because our party workers are working hard and even I appealed to the people personally to come out and vote and people are coming out in large numbers to vote. I am very sure everything is going to be good... We were anyway going good, but with the 'gathbandhan' we are going to perform twice as well," to ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1783709526686114252

The Mathura Lok Sabha seat, situated in the heart of Uttar Pradesh, witnesses a triangular contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). This high-profile constituency has been a bastion for various parties over the years, reflecting the dynamic nature of Indian politics.

Hema Malini, a two-term Member of Parliament from Mathura, seeks her third consecutive victory in the upcoming elections.

Reflecting on her past triumphs, Malini underscores the significance of converting support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi into votes, urging citizens to exercise their democratic rights diligently.

Malini's daughters, Isha and Ahana Deol have also actively engaged with the electorate, garnering support for their mother's candidacy.

Polling is being held today across 88 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections.

The voting process, which began at 7 am and will be concluded at 6 pm, is part of a seven-phased Lok Sabha election, scheduled to end on June 1, with vote counting set for June 4.

A total of 1202 candidates, including 1098 males and 102 females, contested in this phase, vying for the votes of over 8.08 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters. Additionally, 5,929 third-gender electors and 34.8 lakh first-time voters participated in the electoral process.

To ensure a smooth and inclusive voting experience, the Election Commission implemented various measures. These included webcasting in over 50 per cent of polling stations, deployment of micro-observers, and setting up model polling stations with local themes.

Moreover, over 4100 polling stations were managed entirely by women, and over 640 polling stations were managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), reflecting the commitment to an inclusive electoral process.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor