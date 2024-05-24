'Blackout': Vikrant Massey starrer 'Chitralekha' song filled with heist twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : After an intriguing teaser, the makers of 'Blackout' starring Vikrant Massey unveiled the first song, titled 'Chitralekha' on Friday.

Directed by Devang Bhavsar, 'Blackout' is touted to be a crime thriller comedy. It also stars Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover.

The song is sung, composed, and written by Vishal Mishra and captures the essence of a thrilling and adventurous night centred around a heist and greed that changes everything.

Taking to Instagram handle, Vishal Mishra treated fans with song video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7V53rCiD8y/

Sharing the video, "#Chitralekha from beautifully twisted #blackout , out now. This one is for @filmykothari & @vikrantmassey. #Blackout streaming June 7th exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium."

The song showcases Vikrant Massey's character is involved in a car collision with a small truck, which turns out to be loaded with cash, gold, and other valuables. His curiosity leads him to discover the valuable item, which adds a thrilling twist and turn.

Recently, actor Anil Kapoor unveiled the teaser of Vikrant Massey-starrer.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor dropped the teaser's link and wrote, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai #BlackoutTeaser Out now!#Blackout streaming June 7th exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium."

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Niraj Kothari, Blackout is slated to stream on JioCinema from June 7. The film is written by Devang Bhavsar, Abbas Dalal and Hussain Dalal.

Apart from this, Vikrant is also set to feature in 'The Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released in May, will now be out in August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor