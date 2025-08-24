'Blade Runner 2099' to stream this OTT platform in 2026

Washington, DC [US], August 24 : The much-awaited 'Blade Runner 2099', Prime Video's limited series follow-up to the 2017 movie sequel 'Blade Runner 2049', is set to premiere on the platform in 2026, reported Deadline.

According to the outlet, the update was provided by Laura Lancaster, Head of US SVOD TV Development and Series, Co-Productions at Amazon MGM Studios, in an internal memo announcing promotions for two executives, Kara Smith and Tom Lieber

Greenlighted in September 2022, the series starring Michelle Yeoh was delayed by almost a year by the 2023 Hollywood strikes, reported Deadline.

Currently in post-production, Blade Runner 2099 had previously been targeting a debut in late 2025 or early 2026, as per the outlet.

The series stars Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold, Lewis Gribben, Katelyn Rose Downey, Daniel Rigby, Johnny Harris, Amy Lennox, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Burke and Lombardi among the recurring cast.

Silka Luisa serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Alcon Entertainment co-founders Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, Alcon's President of Television Ben Roberts, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker and Clayton Krueger from Scott Free Productions, Tom Spezialy, Richard Sharkey, Michael Green, Cynthia Yorkin, Frank Giustra and Isa Dick Hackett.

Jonathan van Tulleken directed the first two episodes and also serves as EP, with Steven Johnson as co-executive producer.

'Blade Runner 2099,' meanwhile, was mostly shot at Barrandov Studio in Prague, as well as various locations in and around the city and in Barcelona.

Blade Runner 2099 is a Prime Video limited series following up on the 2017 movie sequel Blade Runner 2049. It marks the latest expansion of the sci-fi franchise based on Philip K. Dick's seminal novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, which kicked off with Ridley Scott's classic 1982 film, Blade Runner.

Denis Villeneuve released a sequel to Scott's title in 2017, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, titled Blade Runner 2045, the most recent title in the franchise for the big screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor