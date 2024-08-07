Blake Lively reveals romantic gesture by Ryan Reynolds when they began dating

Washington [US], August 7 : Actress Blake Lively has unveiled a heartwarming glimpse into her early romance with husband Ryan Reynolds, revealing a weekly gesture that defined their courtship.

Speaking to People magazine about her upcoming role as Lily Bloom in the romantic drama 'It Ends With Us', Lively reminisced about the thoughtful tradition Reynolds upheld at the onset of their relationship.

"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week," Lively disclosed.

"But he would always send a card with it, just a sentence about something that happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said," she said.

Describing it as "such a beautiful, romantic thing," the 36-year-old actress emphasized the simplicity yet deep sentiment behind Reynolds' gesture.

"It was just a little quote of the week," she added, noting humorously, "Now we have 4,000 children!"

Lively and Reynolds, who tied the knot in 2012 after meeting on the set of 'Green Lantern' in 2011, now share four children together.

Despite their busy lives, Lively fondly recalled this cherished tradition that marked the early days of their relationship.

In a similar vein, Lively's 'It Ends With Us' co-star Jenny Slate, who plays Allysa in the film, shared her own recent romantic encounter involving a grand gesture from her husband, Ben Shattuck.

According to People magazine, Slate recounted how Shattuck surprised her with a vast array of hydrangeas, describing them as "like these clouds of hydrangeas," brought indoors purely for their beauty.

Reflecting on the bond formed while filming 'It Ends With Us', both Lively and Slate expressed gratitude for their connection both on-screen and off.

Directed by their co-star Justin Baldoni, the film explores themes of love and friendship, resonating deeply with its cast.

"My friends have consistently been my actual heroes," Slate shared, highlighting the importance of stable relationships during challenging times.

"I'm so happy that aspect of the film has resonated, as I think it's one of the driving forces of this project," Slate said.

For Lively, working closely with Slate on the film fostered a genuine friendship akin to their characters'.

"Getting to work with Blake and build that bond on this film is something I will always be grateful for," Slate expressed adding, "Allysa and Lily have a true bond, human to human, and it's been such a gift that Blake and I developed that as well. lucked out."

'It Ends With Us' is set to hit theatres on 9 August 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor