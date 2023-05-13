Blake Shelton honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Los Angeles [US], May 13 : Singer and entertainer Blake Shelton is the latest celebrity to be felicitated with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

The country singer received the star on Friday with his wife Gwen Stef and his former cast mates from "The Voice," Carson Daly and Adam Levine, there to celebrate with him, Fox News reported.

"Well, nothing's official to me unless Gwen is a part of it. Wouldn't have felt right, in fact, I probably would have made sure and searched around and found a day, if she couldn't have been here today, to be sure we did it on a day where she could at least be here and be with me, because things just aren't fun unless she's a part of it," he told the outlet after the ceremony.

During his speech, Shelton gave a shout-out to his wife.

"I kind of stopped checking things off my list of great accomplishments in my life when I married Gwen." He added that getting his star "is just the icing on the cake," and she will always be "the greatest thing that's happened along this journey."

Stef's three kids Zuma Rossdale, Apollo Rossdale and Kingston Rossdale, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, came out to support their step-dad, Shelton.

"Blake, you are a rare human being, and for all the success you have had in your life, he's the same guy today as he was back then. A country guy with a love for country music," Stef said.

"The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream, and you are part of the American dream. And everybody knows you are my dream come true."

Meanwhile, Levine and Daly also paid tribute to their pal, with the Maroon 5 frontman poking fun at the fact that he got a star of his own much earlier than Shelton did.

"Blake spoke at my star induction ceremony six years ago. Six years ago. Which is how many years ago I got it, which [means] I got it six years before you," he joked. "Sexiest Man Alive 2017, Blake... '13. Four years before he got it. I did everything that you did before you did it."

Levine later took a more sincere approach to his speech, telling the country star he was "really proud" of his latest milestone.

"I love you and I'm proud of you and even though you're an idiot in so many ways, I just love you and I'm happy to be here and it's an honour to be here for you and this is a big deal and I love you man," said Levine.

The singer wrapped his speech with a call for Daly to get his own star on the Walk of Fame. As Daly took the stage, he offered a number of jokes on Shelton's behalf, concluding with: "Blake, you are nearly illiterate but we love you, I love you, America loves you and whether you like it or not, Hollywood loves you."

Throughout his career, Shelton has earned 28 No. 1 country singles, sold over 13 million albums and amassed more than 11 billion global streams, People reported.

He's also raked in plenty of awards, including six ACMs, 10 CMAs and 11 CMTs. After growing his country career, he became the breakout star of The Voice, winning over audiences with his humour as a coach.

