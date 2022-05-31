Bo Burnham releases deleted scenes from comedy special 'Bo Burnham: Inside'

Los Angeles, May 31 Comic artiste Bo Burnham recently released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 streaming comedy special 'Bo Burnham: Inside'.

The video, titled 'THE INSIDE OUTTAKES' comes in at nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shy of the 83-minute runtime of the original 'Inside', reports 'Variety'.

Burnham revisited the footage in April, beginning to edit together the extra footage into a cohesive video. As per 'Variety', the comedian and singer-songwriter announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter, first teasing with a simple tweet that read "stand by…" before firing off a follow-up a few minutes later.

He wrote on his Twitter handle, "a year ago today, I released a special called inside. I've spent the last two months editing together material that I shot for the special but didn't end up using. it will be on my youtube channel in one hour. I hope you enjoy it."

Burnham wrote, directed, shot, sound edited and cut together 'Inside' by himself over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic inside his own residence. It was released on Netflix in May 2021 and enjoyed a one-weekend theatrical run. Burnham also released the music from the special in an album titled 'Inside (The Songs)' which hit No. 1 on Billboard's comedy albums chart and eventually climbed to No. 7 on the Top 200.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor