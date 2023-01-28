Bob Odenkirk's 'Lucky Hank' welcomes Lilah Fitzgerald to star cast

Makers of 'Lucky Hank' has signed in Darrow & Darrow star Lilah Fitzgerald to join Bob Odenkirk's TV series in a guest role.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, the eight-episode dramedy, formerly known as "Straight Man," centres on William Henry "Hank" Devereaux Jr. (Bob Odenkirk), an unusual chairman of a severely underfunded college in the industrial heartland of Pennsylvania. Hank's wife Lily (Mirielle Enos) also makes the decision to reflect on some of her earlier decisions that contributed to her current situation as Hank's work and home life start to fall apart. The series, which is based on the Richard Russo novel, is told in the first person from Hank's perspective.

The former 'Monster High' actor will play a student who is particularly interested in founding a group to "avert mediocrity." She does, however, appear to be acting with hidden agendas.

Alvina August, Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, Arthur Keng, and Cedric Yarbrough are some of the additional cast members who have already been revealed.

Fitzgerald's credits go beyond the Nickelodeon movie and include "Everything Will Be Fine," with James Franco and Rachel McAdams, and "Seventh Son," with Julianne Moore, Alicia Vikander, and Jeff Bridges. She has made TV appearances in "Devil in Ohio" on Netflix and "Girlfriends Guide to Divorce" on Bravo.

She writes in addition to acting, and this April, DartFrog Books will publish her first young adult fantasy book, "Stars & Swashbucklers." The book is the first book in the "The Last Montmorency" series.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor