Bob Saget's cause of death revealed

Legendary comedian Bob Saget's cause of death has been determined after he passed away on January 9 at the age of 65.

As per Variety, the 'Full House' star who was found dead in a Florida hotel, died of head trauma, his family said on Wednesday.

The family disclosed the cause of death in a statement to Variety, writing, "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," they told.

The statement continues, "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

For the unversed, after the shocking news of Saget's death was revealed, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that officers discovered the actor unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes after responding to a man-down call shortly after 4 pm. Detectives said at the time that there were no signs of foul play or drug use in the case.

Saget was best known for playing father Danny Tanner on the '90s sitcom 'Full House', where he taught life lessons to daughters DJ (Candace Cameron), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle Tanner (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen).

Bob Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and children Aubrey Saget, Jennifer Belle Saget and Lara Melanie Saget that he shared with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor