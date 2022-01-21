'Boba Fett' is lot like a godfather, says Temuera Morrison

Mumbai, Jan 21 Actor Temuera Morrison, who plays the titular character in the ‘Star Wars' spinoff series, ‘The Book of Boba Fett', recently explained the motivation, the stance of his character and its advancement in the show.

Shedding light on the character's power dynamics, the actor said, "Boba is running Jabba's territory in a way now, and he's taken on a new role. Before, he'd solve issues by fighting, there wasn't any patience shown. But now he has to find a different way."

Talking about the unpredictable nature of Boba Fett and the progression of the show, he adds, "He's trying to run a little community on Tatooine and take it over, so he is a lot like a godfather. He's not used to dealing with people, so that adds to the colour and the unpredictable nature of the series."

‘The Book of Boba Fett', which follows the journey of Boba Fett and Fennec Shand as they take on old and new foes in the ‘Star Wars' universe, is available on Disney+ Hotstar in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

