Bobby Deol Celebrates 55th Birthday With Fans and Paparazzi in Mumbai, Watch Video

Celebrations are in full swing as Bollywood actor Bobby Deol marks his 55th birthday today. The actor, who gained significant attention after the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Animal," is receiving heartfelt wishes from both loved ones and dedicated fans. In a grand celebration outside his residence, fans and paparazzi gathered to make Bobby's day memorable.

In a video capturing the birthday celebration, Bobby Deol was seen wearing a stylish light blue pant and a zipper jacket, paired with a black hat, showcasing his full-bearded look. The highlight of the celebration was a magnificent 5-tier birthday cake brought by enthusiastic fans. Surrounding the actor, the crowd of fans and paparazzi created an energetic atmosphere, expressing their love and admiration for the Bollywood star.

During the celebration, paparazzi could be heard shouting phrases like 'babaji ki jai ho' and 'Happy Birthday jamal kudu,' while fans clapped, whistled, and cheered for Bobby Deol, making the occasion truly festive. The actor received a massive garland from his fans, which he graciously wore around his neck. In another video, Bobby Deol held a small cake presented by his fans, and in a playful moment, he re-enacted a scene from "Animal" with a knife in his hand. Responding to the demands of the paparazzi, the actor posed in the style of his character 'Abrar' from the film.