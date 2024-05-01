Bobby Deol declares that brother Sunny is 'strong like Superman'

Mumbai, May 1 Actor Bobby Deol, who received acclaim for his performance in ‘Animal’ and is gearing up for his films down south, appeared on the latest episode of the streaming comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with his brother Sunny Deol.

During the episode, Bobby revealed that his brother has had multiple back surgeries but he still stands strong and can effortlessly pull off action scenes.

Bobby shared: “In real life, if there is someone strong like Superman, then it's my brother. I have never seen a stronger person than him. He’s had multiple back surgeries but in spite of that, whenever he is required to lift someone for a role, he easily does it. The funny part is he does it like they weigh nothing. Flawlessly.”

In 2022, Sunny got treated in the US after he sustained a back injury during a film shoot.

The Deols had a great year 2023 as all their films worked at the box office including ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which starred Dharmendra, the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’ starring Bobby as the antagonist.

The new episode of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ promises a blend of humour, nostalgia, and candid confessions from the brothers in arms - Sunny and Bobby Deol. It delves into the Deol family’s legacy with engaging conversations, anecdotes, light-hearted banter and great camaraderie.

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ streams on Netflix.

