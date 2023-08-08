Bobby Deol gives love-filled shoutout to brother Sunny Deol for 'Gadar 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 : As Sunny Deol’s action-packed ‘Gadar 2’ is all set to release this Friday, his brother Bobby Deol wished him luck by penning a heartfelt post.

Taking to Instagram, Bobby wrote, “Love you Bhaiya. All the best for #Gadar2. In cinema near you on August 11, 2023 … Book your tickets now.”

He also shared a priceless picture with Sunny. The image shows the brothers hugging each other tightly.

Reacting to the post, Sunny commented, “Bob love you. Tooooooo much.”

'Gadar 2' is all set to release in theatres on August 11.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Talking about the film, actor Sunny Deol earlier said, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."

Adding to this Ameesha Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India,, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

