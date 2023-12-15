Bobby Deol shares an unseen video of his transformation as Abrar Haque in Animal

Bobby Deol is receiving widespread acclaim for his compelling 15-minute role in the film "Animal," leaving a significant impact on the audience. The actor recently shared a transformation video on social media, providing a glimpse into his journey of becoming Abrar Haque. The video has gone viral, garnering numerous likes and shares, showcasing the actor's dedication and the buzz surrounding his remarkable performance in the movie.

Sharing the transformation video, Bobby Deol expressed, "Every frame tells a story. An exclusive sneak peek for you." The reel kicks off with the actor preparing for the shoot, gradually unfolding the captivating transformation into Abrar Haque. Bobby shares his excitement about shooting for the film, stating, "It's always fun shooting for a film, and I was eagerly waiting for this one." He further reveals his enthusiasm for playing the antagonist, adding, "I love playing the antagonist." The reel provides glimpses of behind-the-scenes film shooting and concludes with a powerful fight scene featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, "Animal" explores the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship, with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol taking on the lead roles. The star-studded cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Following its global theatrical release on December 1, 2023, the film has ignited discussions around its thought-provoking themes, powerful performances, and its societal commentary, making it a noteworthy addition to contemporary cinema.