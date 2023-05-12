Bobby Deol showers birthday love on nephew Rajveer

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Bollywood's Deol family often shares their fam-jam moments on social media. On Friday, actor Bobby Deol treated fans to an adorable picture with his nephew Rajveer on the latter's birthday.

The picture shows Bobby and Rajveer sharing smiles as they hugged each other.

"Hey my Rajveer, Love you loads... may you have the best in your life... Happy Birthday," he captioned the post.

Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. He is all set to make his acting debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director.

In 2020, Rajveer's grandfather and veteran actor Dharmendra shared the update on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut," wrote the 'Dharam Veer' actor.

"I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," he added.

Earlier in 2019, the 'Gadar' actor's elder son Karan Deol made his Bollywood romantic-drama film, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' opposite Sahher Bambba.

Meanwhile, it's band, baaja and baraat time for the Deols as Sunny's elder son Karan will reportedly tie the knot with his girlfriend in June.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor