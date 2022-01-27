Bobby Deol to celebrate birthday with customary 'havan'

Mumbai, Jan 27 Actor Bobby Deol, who celebrates his 54th birthday on Thursday, revealed his plans for the special day. Considering the ongoing situation with regards to the pandemic, the actor has decided to make the celebrations a very close affair.

Although birthdays are very special to him, he would like to refrain from making this one a grand celebration, "Birthdays are always special to me and this year due to the current scenario (of pandemic) going on it will be more like a very closed affair. I will be spending time with my family at home and indulge in some good food together."

Commenting further, he adds, "We are a very simple family so we celebrate too in the same way. Every year, we have a small havan at home as a ritual so, going to follow the same this year. At every special occasion, we hold a havan at home as it brings peace and prosperity in the environment around us."

Talking about his biggest gift, he shared that for him, his biggest gift is the "love from my dear ones, that's all I need. Anything given from the heart brings a lot of happiness to me."

On the work front, Bobby will next be seen in the crime thriller 'Love Hostel' directed by Shanker Raman.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor