Bobby Deol's mother-in-law Marlene Ahuja dies after prolonged illness

Bobby Deol's mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja, died on September 2. She breathed her last due to prolonged illness. Bobby is married to Tanya Ahuja, who goes by the stage name Tanya Deol.As per the source, 'She was ill for the past few days and died due to prolonged illness on Sunday evening.”For those unaware, Tanya Deol is the daughter of multi-millionaire banker, late Devendra Ahuja, who was the promoter of Centurion Bank and was also the MD of 20th Century Finance Company.

Tania and Bobby had crossed paths at a restaurant, where both of them were out enjoying some time with their friends. Luckily, due to one of their common friends, Bobby saw Tania for the first time and was completely bowled over by her beauty. Thereafter, he tried to woo her through many attempts, which included purposely getting defeated by her at a game of cards to even hunting for her phone number frantically, only to end up calling her anonymously in the middle of the night. Finally, the duo attained fulfilment when they tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding in 1996.