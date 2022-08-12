Bobby Kataria booked for consuming alcohol on busy Dehradun road

The Uttarakhand Police has registered a case against Instagram influencer Bobby Kataria after one of the videos showing him consuming liquor on a busy Dehradun road went viral. The video, posted by Mr Kataria on his Instagram handle on July 28, triggered widespread anger among Twitter users. He had said in the caption, "It's time to enjoy on the roads." A case has already been filed against Mr Kataria, a Gurgaon resident, for lighting a cigarette inside an aircraft.

People on Twitter flagged the video to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.In the video from Dehradun, Mr Kataria - who has 6.3 lakh followers on Instagram - is seen sitting on a chair in the middle of a road and consuming liquor.