Bobby Kolli pens note of gratitude as Balakrishna-starrer 'Daaku Maharaaj' completes one year

Hyderabad, Jan 13 Popular director Bobby Kolli has now penned a note of gratitude on the occasion of his blockbuster film ‘Daaku Maharaaj’, featuring Telugu star Balakrishna in the lead, completing one year.

Taking to his X timeline to post the note of gratitude, director Bobby Kolli wrote, "#DaakuMaharaaj marks one year today. Cherishing a memorable journey with the GOD OF MASSES #NandamuriBalakrishna Garu and the entire team. Special thanks to my darling @MusicThaman and @vijaykartikdop bro for the tremendous work. Thankful to the audience for the continued love and appreciation. #1yearforDaakuMaharaaj"

It may be recalled that the film not only set the cash registers ringing by raking in over a whopping 100 crores but also had a fantastic 100-day run in theatres.

In fact, music director Thaman S, whose music for the film played an important part in the film's success, had shared a poster announcing the film's completion of a 100-day run in theatres on his X timeline.

The film, which released on January 12 for the festival of Sankranti last year, was the fourth consecutive film of actor Balakrishna to have completed 100 days in theatres. The three other films of the actor that completed a 100 days in theatres prior to 'Daaku Maharaj' are 'Akhanda', 'Veerasimha Reddy' and 'Bhagavanth Kesari'.

'Daaku Maharaj', which had cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan, was edited by Niranjan Devaramane and Ruben. Screenplay for the film was by K Chakravarthy Reddy while dialogues had been penned by Bhanu and Nandu. Stunts were choreographed by V Venkat.

It may be recalled that the actor, pleased with the music that Thaman had been providing for his recent films, which had all emerged blockbusters, had presented a brandnew Porsche car to the ace music director.

In fact, so Balakrishna was pleased with Thaman’s songs for all his films, that soon after ‘Daaku Maharaj’, he went to the extent of saying the music director was now considered like family during the course of an interview. “People don’t call him Thaman, they call him as Nandamuri Thaman,” he said during an interview to a media entity.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor