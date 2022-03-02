Bodyguard film writer JP Chowksey passes away due to cancer

Renowned film writer and journalist, Jay Prakash Chowksey passed away after prolonged battle with cancer. According to a Republic TV report, he was diagnosed with cancer a couple of years ago but did recover from the same after some time. However, he was not able to completely beat it as cancerous cells re-emerged. Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to his official Twitter handle to condole Chowksey's demise.

Chouhan shared a picture along with a heartfelt note, in Hindi stating how it was sad to hear the news of his death who contributed his amazing writing talent almost three decades to the Hindi film industry. Adding to it, he also extended his prayers for his departed soul while paying his humble tribute. He began his career as a professor in a Gujrati College in Indore where he taught Hindi. He wrote the screenplay of many movies and even distributed over a hundred films namely Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Border, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Maachis, Qatl, Bodyguard and many more. He also had co-produced movies such as Shayad, Harjaee and Kanhaiya.

