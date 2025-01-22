Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Left 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Franchise

Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar, Akshay Kumar, has played a wide range of roles throughout his entire career. From thrilling action avatars to laugh-out-loud comedy, he has consistently won the hearts of audiences. One of his most iconic films, the 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, became a blockbuster and is now regarded as a classic. Despite the success, Akshay did not return for the sequels, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which instead featured actor Kartik Aaryan. Recently, during an interview, Akshay candidly shared the reason for stepping away from the franchise.

Currently promoting his upcoming film Sky Force alongside Veer Pahariya, Akshay Kumar addressed the matter in an interview with Pinkvilla. While discussing Sky Force, he also fielded questions from fans. One fan remarked that they had skipped Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and 3 because Akshay was not a part of them. When asked why he left the franchise, Akshay gave a straightforward reply: "Son, I was fired. That’s all."

In addition to talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Akshay shared exciting news about another much-loved franchise, Hera Pheri 3. "I am waiting for Hera Pheri 3 to start," he revealed. "I don’t know when exactly, but if everything goes well, it will begin this year." Reflecting on the popularity of the Hera Pheri series, he added, "When we started Hera Pheri, none of us thought it would become this iconic. Even when we watched the film, we didn’t expect it. Yes, it was fun, but the characters Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam becoming classics was beyond our imagination."

Directed by Sandeep Kewalani and Abhishek Anil Kapoor, Sky Force is set to hit theaters on January 24, 2025. Based on the true story of India’s first airstrike, the action-thriller promises a gripping narrative. Akshay Kumar stars alongside Veer Pahariya, who plays a pivotal role in the film. With its patriotic theme and thrilling storyline, Sky Force is one of the most anticipated films of the year.