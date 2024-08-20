Bollywood Actor Shreyas Talpade Slams Trolls Over Hoax Death News: 'Please Stop Spreading False News'

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffered from a heart attack last year, doctors performed angioplasty on him. He calls it as his second life. Now actor is fully recovered, meanwhile the fake news about his death are going viral on social media. Actor has now addressed this rumours and said I am absolutely fine. He also slammed trolls for making this news viral as it hurts feelings of his loved ones.

Goalmaal Again actor took Instagram and posted a long message for his fans and warn people who are spreading this fake news. In his post, the actor wrote - "I want to assure everyone that I am alive, happy and healthy. Let me know about a post that claimed that I am dead. I know that the joke is in its place, but when it is wrongly used, it causes harm. Someone might have started it as a joke, but now it is causing unnecessary trouble. People who play with my emotions especially my family members who care about me."

"My little daughter, who goes to school every day, is worried about my health from the beginning, she constantly questions me. I am asking for assurance about Mary's health. This wrong news has further increased his fear. She started asking more questions from her school teachers and friends. Those who are promoting Uri Khabar about my death, I will tell them to stop. Many people prayed for my health. This humor hurts their feelings. It is a humor that disturbs my family and well-wishers", said Talpade.

"When you spread such wrong news, it doesn't affect the person you want to target, but it affects their family members and especially young children. Nadan bachchi do not understand this situation, they become very emotional, He concluded."

Requests from trolls

I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me. To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don't joke around at the cost of others and don't do this to anyone else. I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to you ever so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of others' feelings