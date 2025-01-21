Bollywood Actor Veer Pahariya Reveals Seeking Janhvi Kapoor’s Advice for 'Sky Force': Here’s Why

Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sky Force" is set to release in theaters on January 24, 2024. Following the trailer's release, fans are eager to see what the film has to offer. This movie also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, rumored to be Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, who plays an officer, while Sara Ali Khan has a significant role. Veer mentioned that he sought acting advice from Janhvi Kapoor.

During a promotional event, HT City Stars in the City, Veer was asked if Janhvi had guided him for his debut. He replied, "She is a talented actress, especially after her work in 'Gunjan Saxena,' a biopic. I always take advice from friends, and Janhvi has a lot of experience."

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Source Reveals SHOCKING Details in Bollywood Actor's Stabbing

"Sky Force" includes a stellar cast of Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur, and is based on the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war, focusing on the Indian Air Force's airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase. With a gripping narrative, the film promises an adrenaline-pumping experience, featuring Akshay Kumar as an Indian Air Force officer in this action-packed drama.