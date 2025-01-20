Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Source Reveals SHOCKING Details in Bollywood Actor's Stabbing

Mumbai Police sources have shared new information regarding the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. Reports suggest that when Saif spotted the attacker wielding a knife, he instructed his staff to bring a sword for self-defense.

According to Mumbai Crime Branch sources, the attacker scaled the compound wall of Saif’s building to gain entry. At the time, a security guard in the basement was asleep. Exploiting this lapse, the intruder used an unsecured staircase and climbed several floors before using a pipeline to reach the 11th floor.

The 11th floor houses the room of Saif and Kareena Kapoor’s younger son, Jehangir. This room has an attached bathroom with two doors, which are typically left unlocked since it’s a children’s room. The attacker crawled through a duct to access the bathroom and entered the room from there.

Once inside Jehangir’s room, the intruder was seen holding a knife. A housemaid, Arimiya Phillips, noticed his shadow and alerted others. Sensing he had been spotted, the attacker initially retreated but returned moments later. This time, the maid clearly saw him and screamed for help.

Hearing the commotion, Saif Ali Khan rushed to the scene and confronted the attacker to protect his family and staff. During the scuffle, the attacker attempted to stab Saif. Reacting quickly, Saif called for a sword, but before his staff could respond, the attacker managed to strike with the knife.

The household members succeeded in locking the intruder in the bathroom and believed he was trapped. However, the attacker shockingly managed to escape through the same duct he had used to enter.