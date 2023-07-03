Bollywood actor’s driver murdered by 24-year-old son in Mumbai

In a tragic incident last week, a Bollywood actor's 53-year-old driver was allegedly murdered by his own 24-year-old son in Mumbai's Andheri area. The motive behind the crime, according to the police, was the son's grudge against his father for scolding him. The son has been arrested, and a case has been registered under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a police official, the driver passed away on Saturday after receiving treatment at a hospital for three days. He had been attacked with an iron rod at his residence in Andheri. The accused was reportedly angry with his father for scolding him and not having a job for the past two months. The police are currently investigating the matter.