Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Starts Shooting with R Madhavan; Fans Wonder About 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, known for her versatile roles, has given fans an exciting update on social media. After long time Kangana and R Madhavan will be back together on big screen. The beloved duo, who garnered widespread appreciation for their pairing in Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, are now shooting for an upcoming movie. Kangana shared the news by posting a photo of the movie’s clapboard, writing, "The joy of being on the film set is greater than anything else."

While fans are eager to see the duo reunite, there’s been no official confirmation whether this project is the third part of Tanu Weds Manu or a different film entirely. Last year, Kangana had revealed plans for a psychological thriller, and many fans are speculating that this could be the same movie. Directed by Vijay, known for Thalaivi, the film is currently being shot in Chennai, adding to the excitement around this collaboration.

In addition to this upcoming project, Kangana’s recent film Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has received praise for her powerful performance. This marked Kangana’s first film after becoming a Member of Parliament, further highlighting her growing influence in the industry and politics.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about Kangana and R Madhavan’s new film, as the pair’s chemistry continues to be a major draw for audiences.

