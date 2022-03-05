Bollywood celebrities mourn legendary spinner Shane Warne's demise

As the cricket fraternity lost its legendary spinner, Shane Warne, on Friday, several B-town celebs expressed grief and condoled the athlete's demise. He was 52 when he breathed his last.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Warne, alongside which he wrote, "Goodbye Warney! I emulated your action as a leg spinner of my school team and under-16 and under-19 team of Panchkula district. Your loss is very personal. Rest in peace legend."

Manyata Dutt, the wife of actor Sanjay Dutt, shared an Insta Story that read, "Extremely sad and disheartening news... RIP."

Soha Ali Khan expressed grief by writing, "Deeply saddened to lose a legend much befor his time."

Varun Dhawan shared a picture of the legendary spinner and wrote, "Completely shocked by this news, have so many childhood memories watching this legend."

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk penned, "RIP legend... Waheguru kripa karan parwaar te," along with sharing Warne's photo.

Warne, who scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned over 145 Test matches, was one of the best spinners to have embraced the game.

He played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. Warne amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor