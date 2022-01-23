Bollywood celebs commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

As Sunday marked Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and commemorated the occasion.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared a picture of Netaji's statue and along with it tweeted, "I salute you Neeta ji .... 'Zindgi hai qom ki ....tu Qom par lutaye ja'"

Kangana Ranaut posted a story on her Instagram handle featuring the freedom fighter. She wrote, "One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." She added the hashtags, "#NetajiSubhashChandraBose #ParakramDiwas #NetajiJayanti."

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman shared a couple of photos from when he and his wife Ankita Konwar had visited a temple in Japan where a statue of Netaji was erected.

In the caption, he wrote, "Salute to a man of iron will and indomitable conviction, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on the 125th anniversary of his birth! His impact and legacy have been celebrated the world over - here @ankita_earthy and I are in 2019, standing in front of a tribute erected in a temple in Japan, before starting our 110km long new year run from Tokyo to Fujiyama"

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha on 23 January 1897. His birth anniversary is celebrated every year as Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji, his grand statue, made of granite, will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's indebtedness to him.

( With inputs from ANI )

