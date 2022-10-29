Bollywood exploring rural Kashmir for film shooting

Kashmir is known for its beautiful and pristine landscape. While most people go to Srinagar, Gulmarg and Sonmarg for holidaying or even for shooting films, many rural areas of Kashmir remain relatively unexplored.

To much surprise, Bollywood is now exploring rural Kashmir to discover new locations beyond Gulmarg and Pahalgam, thanks to the improved situation in the Valley in the past four years.

From Rishi Kapoor's Bobby on Gulmarg to Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijan in Pahalgam, Bollywood has a long history of embracing Kashmir's natural beauty. All of the filmmakers and their crews refused to film in Kashmir during the 1990s unrest and bloodshed.

However, the last four years have opened "peace gates" in Kashmir as stone pelting, hartals and street protests have all taken a backseat.

Rozilyn Khan, a fresh face in the industry, was recently shooting for her web and music series in the valley. And she advised filmmakers to shoot in Kashmir rather than going abroad!

"I didn't feel tired while shooting was going on unlike what happens in other places. I enjoyed shooting here for my music series without feeling any stress; I want to come here again and again and urge other filmmakers to come here for filming," she said.

Khan was filming for her musical series in the Baramulla district's Tangmarg, which falls just before the skiing paradise of Gulmarg.

In Harwan, on the outskirts of Srinagar, veteran actress Zarina Wahab made her first trip back to Kashmir in 45 years last week to film for the Urdu web series 'Armaan' by Flock Entertainment. "In 1977, I only spent two days filming in Gulmarg, but this time, I have been here for two weeks and do not feel like leaving. This is the first time I've stayed here in this manner," said Wahab.

The revival of film production has also given local actors opportunities in projects. Local actors and artists who had been out of employment for several years due to regional television's cancellation of numerous programs. Rehmat Rattan, Ayash Arif, Zameer Ashai, Hassan Javed, along with many other enthusiastic artists from the valley are cast in 'Armaan'.

"For the first time, local Kashmiri actors are being taken as main lead which had not happened before," actor Hassan Javaid said.

Not just Kashmir, places like Bhaderwah and Kishtwar which were once a hotbed of militancy in Jammu province are also attracting Bollywood filmmakers.

According to Tourism Department officials, 500 requests for permission to film in the Valley have been received from filmmakers across the country.

"Youth here have huge talent which remains unexplored due to lack of opportunities and uncertain situation. But we are hopeful now that situation will improve for better in coming years as it has in the last four years so that we mark our entry into the big stage of Bollywood," Muskaan, a local actress said.

Last year, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced a new film policy to promote Kashmir as a good destination for promoting films.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the new film policy for Jammu and Kashmir in the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and producer Mahaveer Jain in August last year.The idea behind the new film policy is to make the Union Territory "a shooting paradise by providing apt facilities and a secured environment for the filmmakers," as per the official press release.

( With inputs from ANI )

