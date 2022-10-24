Bollywood hit tracks to celebrate the spirit of Diwali

Festive season is incomplete without music and when it's Diwali you can never miss these peppy tracks. Check out these hit tracks from Bollywood for your Diwali bash.

1. Kala Chashma

'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho,' sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, is one of the peppy songs. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starred in the famous song. Make your party more happening by keeping your chashmas ready to groove on this song.

2. Bijlee Bijlee

Get ready to groove on Harrdy Sandhu's song 'Biljee Bijlee' on Diwali.

The video for the song is the icing on the cake, as Harrdy and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari danced their hearts out to the lyrics.

3. The Punjaabban

How we can forget 'The Punjaabban' hit dance number of Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Varun Dhawan to add in Diwali playlist. The sound track from the movie 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is apt for any occasion.

4. Gallan Goodiyan

'Gallan Goodiyan' is one such tune that may entice even non-dancers to join you on dance floor. This fam-jam song from Zoya Akhtar's movie 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' sung by Farhan Akhtar, Manish J. Tipu, Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Yashita Yashpal Sharma, will help you channel your inner Bhangra skill.

5. London Thumakda

Kangana Ranaut's quirky hook step in song 'London Thumakda' from 'Queen' made the track a massive hit. Beautiful sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. And this Amit Trivedi composition continues to be everyone's favourite.

6. Ishq Tera Tadpave

No celebration is complete without Sukhbir's 'Ishq Tera Tadpave' and be ready to say 'Oh ho ho,' when DJ plays this track in your Diwali party. The classic song from the 1990s was even reproduced for the late Irrfan Khan's film 'Hindi Medium.'

Have a "musical" Diwali!

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor