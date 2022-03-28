Bollywood reacts to Will Smith and Chris Rock stage drama at Oscars 2022

Chris Rock and Will Smith had an altercation during the 2022 Oscar telecast. Smith walked up to the stage and slapped comic artiste Chris Rock over his humorous remark on Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The video of the whole incident has gone viral on social media.

Will Smith won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for portraying Venus and Serena Williams' father in 'King Richard' during tonight's 2022 Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 27.

This incident not only created Strom in Hollywood but Bollywood celebs also reacted to the matter. Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, "Wow, didn't expect that."

While Neetu Kapoor said, "And they say women can never control their emotions."

Actress Sophie Choudry also commented saying "Violence is never the way but cracking jokes about someone’s medical condition should not be acceptable either. This was supposed to be a career high for one of my favourite artists for a superb performance. Instead he’ll be remembered for this crazy incident."

Smith while accepting his award got emotional and apologized after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife. "I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees," Smith said with tears in his eyes. "This is a beautiful moment and I'm not crying for winning an award, it's not about winning an award for me," she shared before honoring his cast and crew.